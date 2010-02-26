iPhone App for Managing Mass Casualty Incidents

“MCI Triage” is an iPhone App for EMS paramedics, ambulance officers, firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency service personnel to help manage mass casualty incidents. It builds on the Simple Triage and Rapid Treatment (S.T.A.R.T.) system, originally developed in 1983.

With simple button prompts and on-the-fly calculation of triage categories, “MCI Triage” makes it easy to determine which colour tag to use and to automatically record each victim’s condition as well as their age, gender and location.

As well as calculating the victim’s triage category (Alpha, Bravo, Delta or Echo), the application also gathers the victim’s age category (Infant, Child, Teen, Adult or Elderly), gender (Male or Female) and if time permits, their name or a brief description (e.g.. “red t-shirt”). Each victim’s location is automatically added to their record using the iPhone’s built-in GPS.

At any time, you can flip to a Summary tab to see how many victims there are in total and how many are in each Category (Alpha, Bravo, Delta and Echo). You can email full details or an Incident Summary using the iPhone’s mail application to incident control, EMS/fire/police dispatch, receiving medical facilities or anyone else who needs timely information on which to make decisions. The Incident Summary by SMS to one or multiple mobile or cell phone numbers.

Even if your MCI triage training was years ago, this application will prompt you through the process and ensure consistent and reliable information is gathered and made available to incident command.

You can find “MCI Triage” in the Medical section of the iPhone App Store.