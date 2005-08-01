New TK-5710 P25 Mobile Expands Kenwood Project 25 Compatible Digital Product Offerings

(Suwanee, GA) The TK-5710 mobile radio is the latest in the Next Generation of Kenwood products to feature Project 25 digital capability, as well as conventional operation, and is specifically designed for the public safety market. The VHF mobile also has FleetSync® compatibility for enhanced messaging and AVL use as well as AES/DES encryption options.

Three mounting configurations (dash mount, single or dual control head remote mounts) combine with a choice of two front panels, a 12-character alphanumeric display with built-in speaker, or a 14-character alphanumeric display with an external speaker option.

The mobile also has dual priority scan, 512 channels/50 zones, emergency call features and meets Mil Std 810 C, D, E & F. With enhanced Kenwood audio, voice annunciation and intercom, it’s ideal for the high noise environment of first-responder situations.

Kenwood Communications is a worldwide provider of mobile and portable radios and custom systems. For detailed information call Kenwood at 1-800-950-5005 or on the web at www.kenwood.net.