NLECTC Completes Project 25 Interoperability Tests of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Radios

Company’s award-winning Project 25 radios participate in another interoperability test

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that the National Law Enforcement and Corrections Technology Center’s (NLECTC) Communications Technologies Center of Excellence (COE) has completed functional testing of the Company’s award-winning ES Series of Project 25 compliant two-way radios.

“The need for Project 25 compliant equipment has never been greater,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “As one of the first companies to sign up to the standard for interoperability, we remain at the forefront of advancing the standard. Our radios were tested along with products from six other suppliers, and our radios were found to operate in a multi vendor environment.”

Rick Mulvihill, NLECTC Communications Technologies Center of Excellence director, said, “The COE performed these tests on a two-site, trunked and conventional P25 network that is installed in Cape May County, New Jersey. We found a high level of interoperability for calls among the subscriber units, including emergency calls. We tested encrypted calls, unit-to-unit calls, and group calls in both conventional and trunked modes, and of course, multisite operation in the trunked mode.”

The NLECTC’s Communications Technologies Center of Excellence is tasked under its agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs’ National Institute of Justice to offer support by providing research findings and technical expertise to assist with the federal government’s goal of ensuring interoperability with more than 22,000 state and local public safety agencies, Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.