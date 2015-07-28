SHOTHUNT™ the First Waterproof Electronic Earplug

Boulder, CO - SHOTHUNT™ is the new electronic hearing protector that performs two functions simultaneously:

1. Automatically dampens harmful sounds that exceed 82 dB ensuring optimal protection against acoustic shock such as gunshots and prolonged noise.

2. Reproduces and amplifies ambient sounds up to 20 dB in high-fidelity with the ability to adjust the volume to your liking.

The SHOTHUNT™ is completely waterproof. Water-repellent electronic components featuring P2i Aridion™ nanotechnology, guaranteeing superior protection against water, moisture, sweat and corrosion. Memory Foams pad ensures a perfect, comfortable fit and adherence to all ear canals 3 sizes included; no fitting required.

The Shothunt™ runs 100% digital processor featuring multi-channel technology that eliminates only harmful sounds, leaving high frequencies clear and easy to hear.

About E.A.R., Inc.

E.A.R. Inc has been in business for over 43 years providing hearing protection excellence and knowledge in medical, audiological, recreational, industrial, military and security fields.