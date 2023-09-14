Vetro simplifies the BEAD process with enhancements to its broadband intelligence platform

VETRO’s Challenge Portal improves user experience, streamlines data management, and offers tools for faster decision-making and reporting

PORTLAND, Maine — VETRO, the provider of the market-leading, user-friendly cloud-native fiber management platform, is excited to introduce new challenge portal functionality to its Broadband Intelligence Platform (BIP) that align with NTIA’s guidance helping states meet the December 27 deadline. VETRO is committed to providing an easy-to-use, comprehensive solution that streamlines the BEAD program management for state broadband offices. Moreover, the new challenge portal can speed up decision-making and streamline reporting requirements.

“NTIA’s deadlines are rapidly approaching, and we’ve noticed that many states are having a tough time figuring out how to handle the challenge process efficiently,” explained Charlie Holm, Director of State Broadband at VETRO. “VETRO’s Challenge Portal simplifies the compliance process for states and provides an easy way for users to submit challenges, using both an address-based search and a visual map that shows eligible locations. It’s imperative for states to get it right because any missteps could result in missed opportunities for improved broadband access within their communities.”

VETRO’s Broadband Intelligence Platform has been instrumental in helping states effectively run their subgrantee selection process, aggregate and analyze broadband data, create, prioritize, and visualize funding areas, and engage community stakeholders. Now, with the addition of challenge portal capabilities, users can expect an even better experience.

The new Challenge Portal capabilities include:

Accessibility and User-Friendly Experience: The Challenge Portal’s map offers a secure and user-friendly platform for eligible challengers, including nonprofit organizations, local and tribal governments, and broadband service providers, to submit challenges and rebuttals.

Transparent and Fair Review Process: The Challenge Portal facilitates evidence management, allowing challengers to upload supporting evidence with their challenge. Reviewers can also document justifications directly within the platform, promoting transparency and maintaining a fair and consistent review process.

Efficient Data Visualization and Collaboration: The software equips state broadband offices with data visualization tools that streamline the review of challenges and rebuttals. Stakeholders can securely share information through the platform, promoting better internal communication and a collaborative approach to the BEAD Challenge Process.

Simplified Reporting: All of the data collected in the Challenge Portal can be exported in user-friendly formats to help meet the NTIA reporting requirements.

“At VETRO, we continuously strive to deliver solutions that simplify the challenges faced by our valued customers,” said Brian Mefford, VP of Strategic Broadband at VETRO. “The addition of challenge portal capabilities to our Broadband Intelligence Platform reinforces our commitment to empowering states with the tools they need to bridge the digital divide and bring reliable high-speed internet access to communities across the US.”

To learn more about how VETRO is supporting state broadband offices, please visit vetrofibermap.com/broadband-intelligence.

About VETRO

VETRO builds software that makes it radically simpler and faster for broadband providers to plan, design, build, and operate their fiber optic networks. VETRO is the only SaaS-based GIS fiber management platform that optimizes the business value of networks by simplifying the digitization, data visualization and management of fiber assets through an open, highly accessible and precise system of record for network assets. Our map-based SaaS platform is easier to use and more powerful than traditional tools and enables network operators and ISPs to benefit from a modern, integrated, and connected digital hub for their physical network assets. VETRO is leveraged by broadband providers around the world for all phases of network operations vetrofibermap.com.