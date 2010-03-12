Volusia County, Florida, Migrates to Harris Corporation’s P25 Digital Communications System to Improve Response Time and Save Money

BOSTON, MA/DAYTONA BEACH, FL, — Volusia County, Florida, is migrating its legacy analog communications system to the new, industry-standard digital P25 (Project 25) wide-area network from Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) to improve communications among first responders — especially during hurricanes, other emergencies and major public events. County officials believe the new system also will lead to further efficiencies and future cost savings.

“As a popular destination for a number of events, including the Daytona 500, Bike Week and Biketober Fest, we welcome millions of visitors to Volusia County each year,” said Frank Bruno, Volusia County Chair. “It’s imperative we have a dependable, modern communications system so our first responders can communicate clearly and quickly. By migrating over time to the new P25 technology, we will have minimal disruption to users during the transition, while maximizing our current radio resources.”

Volusia’s new Harris P25IP (P25 to the power of Internet Protocol) system will improve communications interoperability with other first responders, while expanding mobile and portable radio coverage at 800MHz and 700MHz for the county’s 9,000 users from more than 40 agencies. The Harris P25IP 800 MHz system will consist of 12 sites that will provide increased regional interoperability as surrounding counties upgrade their systems.

“Moving to P25 technology puts Volusia County in a more competitive position when pursuing federal grant opportunities,” said Volusia County Sheriff Ben F. Johnson, whose agency is one of the system’s largest users. “To address the next generation of digital radio networks, interoperability issues, and to better coordinate our use of the limited radio spectrum, we chose Harris and our network solution partner, Communications International Inc. (CII), to help the county migrate to a digital system.”

Craig Moore, vice president, North America sales, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications, said: “Volusia County has been a customer since 1993, and we’re continuing our strong and successful relationship with this migration from the County’s EDACS® system to the P25IP system.”

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets — with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions.

Background: Volusia County’s Migration to a Digital P25 Communication System

The P25IP network for Volusia County is based on the Harris IP-based VIDA® (Voice, Interoperable, Data, Access) network platform. The VIDA network is a powerful technology that supports OpenSky®, P25 and other IP-based systems. It addresses voice and data communications needs of transportation, utility and public safety radio users and provides a full IP management platform, including interoperability without intervention of console operators; IP consoles; networking technology for both the P25 Phase 1 and Phase 2 technology standards; and other benefits inherent in open IP architecture systems.

Volusia County System Benefits

· Regional interoperability – Volusia County radios will be capable of operating on P25 systems manufactured by other vendors, making communications more efficient during mutual-aid events.

· Dispatch center portability – Because dispatch consoles can connect to the system from anywhere in the county network, the relocation of 911 centers will be easier during emergencies.

· Frequency efficiency/expanded capacity – P25 will allow the county to transmit additional traffic using the same number of frequencies. The first phase of P25 will reduce the current 25 KHz radio channel used in today’s EDACS technology to 12.5 KHz. The second phase further will reduce the 12.5 KHz radio channel to 6.25 KHz.

· Improved system maintenance – The GPS feature of the Harris system will enable the county to graphically map out radio components, with visual-alarm displays to speed problem identification and improved diagnostic testing.

· Competitive P25 equipment pricing – Other vendors’ P25 equipment can operate on the Volusia County radio system, which may lower radio costs for county agencies.

