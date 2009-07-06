Wyoming Department of Transportation Chooses EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. for Integrated Voice and Data Radio Implementation Across the State

Company to provide award-winning Project 25 compliant two-way radios in $1.1 million order

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that the Company has received a $1.1 million order from the Wyoming Department of Transportation to provide its award-winning Project 25 compliant two-way radios and accessories. The Company continues its technology innovation by integrating voice and data for use in automatic vehicle location (AVL) and other applications.

“Integrated voice and data in a Project 25 compliant radio provides many advantages for public safety,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Dispatchers can incorporate AVL to immediately locate any state trooper’s vehicle and quickly route them to an incident. State troopers can easily access data such as a driver’s records. Search and rescue operations have an important new tool at their disposal. Integrated voice and data transforms our award-winning P25 radios into a proven GPS/AVL solution that can be used anywhere.”

Larry Sheridan, project manager for Wyoming Department of Transportation, said, “The ability to locate our first responders in real time required connecting GPS fleet management solutions from different manufacturers directly to a Project 25 compliant mobile radio. Engineers from EFJohnson Technologies quickly added interoperability with the GPS solutions into the subscriber software. Their responsiveness along with the radio’s demonstrated interoperability showed us that we could add their radios onto our system. These radios are to be used on WyoLink, our 40-site statewide digital trunked Project 25 compliant public safety communications system. EFJohnson radios will be used throughout the state and now make up a substantial portion of our fleet.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

