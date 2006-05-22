Tait’s TB8100 Base Station Now Available With Enhanced Features And More Frequencies

HOUSTON, TX - The TB8100 base station, combining intelligence with flexibility and high performance, is now available in a wider range of frequencies and with advanced new features that include a new multi-reciter format and Ethernet connectivity.

Initially launched in 2003 with the UHF model, the TB8100 is now offered in UHF, VHF, Band III, 800MHz and 900MHz - serving a more diverse range of customers across the globe.

The TB8100 multi-reciter configuration accommodates up to seven reciters in a rack (or up to five plus a power management unit) - ideal for voting systems, multi-channel TaitNet QS2 Simulcast systems and other systems requiring independent monitoring and recording.

Along with the new multi-reciter format, the TB8100 now also offers Ethernet connectivity, enabling IP management of your communications system - offering benefits such as reduced system costs, reduced maintenance costs and additional remote control capability.

Tait Radio Communications is a leading international manufacturer and provider of world-class mobile voice and data communications equipment. Tait Radio Communications North America, Inc. is a subsidiary of Tait Electronics, Ltd. based in Christchurch, New Zealand and has been a growing presence in the North American radio communications market for more than 20 years.