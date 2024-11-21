Rescue 42 introduces the miniNSD AiO: deployable cell site

PRESS RELEASE

CHICO, Calif. — Rescue 42, Inc. has announced the launch of the miniNSD AiO (All-in-One), a compact deployable cell site designed to enhance connectivity for Verizon® customers. This innovative device integrates a cell tower, Wi-Fi access point, and high-speed Internet capabilities into a single, portable unit.

Weighing 50 pounds, the weatherproof miniNSD AiO includes essential components such as a cell tower radio, Starlink Mini satellite panel, removable LiFePO4 batteries, power supply, battery charger, cooling fans, and a Cradlepoint router. It operates on both 120VAC and 12VDC power sources, offering flexibility for various operational environments.

The miniNSD AiO is an “Open Architecture” device that accommodates a cell tower radio (eNodeB) from any network. The first model utilizes the Verizon Network Extender 3 for Enterprise (NE3), which customers can purchase directly from Verizon or pre-installed through Rescue 42. Note that the miniNSD AiO is not a Verizon product; instead, it enhances the functionality of the customer-owned NE3 to create a portable cell site that serves up to 64 users within a half-mile bubble.

Key features of the miniNSD AiO include:

· Flexible Connectivity Options: Users can share Verizon connectivity with any Verizon customer or restrict access to a Closed Subscriber Group (CSG) via the Verizon “My Business” portal.

· Wi-Fi and ISP Capabilities: The onboard Cradlepoint router allows for Wi-Fi calling for devices on other networks and provides wired Internet access, enabling connectivity for Incident Command vehicles and restoring Internet to buildings.

· Versatile Applications: Originally designed for emergency response, the miniNSD™ AiO is suitable for various sectors, including business continuity, disaster recovery, utilities, agriculture, and remote offices.

The cost for the miniNSD™ AiO is $12,995 for those who own an NE3, and $13,995 for those who require a unit installed with NE3 from Rescue 42.

About Rescue 42

For more than 29 years, Rescue 42 has created critical solutions for first responders. We are the leading manufacturer of customer-owned deployable cell towers in the US. Headquartered in Chico, California, Rescue 42’s products are manufactured exclusively in the USA. Rescue 42 is a Federally-certified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a California-certified Service Disabled Veteran Enterprise (DVBE).