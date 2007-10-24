County of Guilford North Carolina implements Sigaba Secure Messaging to protect law enforcement information sharing

BUSINESS WIRE

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Sigaba (www.sigaba.com), a leader in the delivery of secure messaging solutions to government and commercial enterprises, today announced that Guilford County, North Carolina has selected Sigaba Secure Messaging as their platform for secure information sharing.

“Utilizing best of breed security technology for communicating sensitive and private information is a priority for Guilford County,” said county CIO Barbara Weaver. “In particular, this is a significant focus for county law enforcement that must regularly share sensitive information with other agencies and personnel outside of their department.”

Guilford County is utilizing the Sigaba SendAnywhere™ Secure Email application and Sigaba Secure Messaging for Mobile Devices™ for the county’s BlackBerry® users. The Sigaba solution provides Guilford County employees the capability to stay in full control of secure messages, even after they have been sent, as well as an auditing and reporting capability that outlines who accesses each message and when it was opened.

“From a technology perspective, the county has a complex electronic mail flow,” added Weaver. “The Sigaba solution integrated seamlessly into our IT infrastructure and was setup, tested and deployed within days.”

“Providing information security solutions to meet the complex needs of state and local governments continues to be an important area of focus,” said Troy Hartless, CEO at Sigaba. “The inherent flexibility and security of the Sigaba platform resulted in a swift and successful implementation for Guilford County and provides a strong foundation to meet their expanding secure information sharing needs.”

Sigaba’s secure messaging applications provide the strongest level of security with the highest level of scalability and ease of administration. The Sigaba standards-based secure messaging platform offers a future-proof design and rapid return on investment.

About Guilford County

Guilford County, located in the heart of North Carolina, is the state’s third largest county and home to nearly 460,000 North Carolinians. The County has 27 departments servicing both internal and external customers. The Information Services Department has 59 staff members supporting various agencies and approximately 2,700 employees using a broad range of technologies.

About Sigaba

Sigaba provides patented security infrastructure solutions that enable industry and government to exchange information securely with their colleagues, customers, partners and constituents. The company’s standards-based SigabaNet™ platform takes the complexity out of strong encryption and enables organizations to easily authenticate users across network environments. The result is a unique way to separately encrypt sensitive data in order to mitigate risks while strengthening relationships, improving efficiencies and safeguarding intellectual property. Sigaba is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information visit www.sigaba.com.

