Join the 2nd annual NY Tactical EMS Expo

MELVILLE, N.Y. – The 2nd Annual NY Tactical EMS Expo is coming to Long Island January 5th and 6th, 2019, at the Huntington Hilton Expo Center in Melville, NY. The expo will feature 2 events under 1 roof bringing together the best training and products in the fields of EMS, Fire and Law Enforcement. There is 10,000 square feet of vendors, exhibits and public safety trade show featuring products by Quick-Clot, Armor Express, ATT Tactical, Techline Technologies, Safariland, North American Rescue, Rescue Essentials, and many more local and national names. The 2-Day Training Conference features some of the top educators. The conference will also have both an NAEMT certified 16-hour Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) Provider Course and an 8-hour Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course (TCCC). The training conference will feature over 25 classes with MCI incident debriefs, Operational Medicine and Tactical Medicine case reviews, topics and hands on scenario and skills training.

Featured faculty such as Lt. Colonel Stephen Rush, M.D.-USAF Para Rescue Medical Director, Dr. Amado Alejandro Baez, MD- Chairman Emergency Medicine-Kings County Hospital, Chairman-Tactical Medicine, American College of Emergency Physicians, Dominic Marino, DVM - FBI/ATF K-9, and Dr. John Trentini, M.D., Ph.D. Special guest appearance by former US Army Easy Company “Band of Brothers” Medic, SSG. Al Mampre.

Who is the conference designed for?

The NY Tactical EMS Conference is designed for all first responders (Fire/EMS/Law Enforcement/RN/MD/DO/PAs/NPs/Personal Protective Detail/Security and others). The training symposium is designed to provide a different look at the incidents we encounter every day and those that can happen at any moment. These faculty members are sharing their knowledge and experience to help you respond and be as effective as possible when that critical moment strikes. We all know that Long Island is a very dynamic, multi-agency jurisdiction and has many hidden hazards that can present themselves at a moment’s notice. There is no excuse not to be prepared and learn directly from those who have done it. Check out our faculty and course list at www.medicineinbadplaces.com/2019courses

The New York Tactical EMS Conference was created by Shawn Soler and Tony Emanuele, the owners of Medicine in Bad Places. Shawn and Tony are both police officers and NAEMT instructors who travel around the country to teach tactical medicine in training and are passionate about bringing together police, fire, EMS, and hospital care providers

Register today at tacmedexpo.com

*Agency discounts available for 6+ members, contact nytacticalemsexpo@gmail.com for discounts. Limited discounts available for Medical Residents and ALS/BLS students, FLEOA, and state SWAT organizations.

New York Tactical EMS Conference and Expo

Huntington Hilton Expo Center, 598 Walt Whitman Rd,

Melville, NY 11747

January 5-6, 2019

www.tacmedexpo.com