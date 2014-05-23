Kaplan University Enlists Community’s Help for “Picture-Perfect” Salute to Public Servants

Community invited to post photos to recognize the everyday heroes in their lives with the Kaplan Center for Public Service #PublicServiceStars campaign

Davenport, IA - In honor of Public Service Recognition Week, (May 4-10) Kaplan University’s Center for Public Service is shining the spotlight on public service heroes throughout the month on its Public Service Stars Wall of Heroes.

Kaplan University is calling on the public for its help in showing support for the public servants—including members of armed services, teachers, firefighters and law enforcement—who do so much to support our communities and nation.

The public is invited to share a photograph of their public service heroes on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with the hash tag #PublicServiceStars and to let the world know what they admire most about their superstar.

Public servants are invited to join in as well by snapping a selfie and publicly posting it with the hash tag #Proud2ServeKU. Kaplan University will then showcase these recognitions with the community on the Public Service Stars Wall of Heroes.

“Today’s public servants are constantly inspiring our students,” said Sara Sander, Dean and Vice President of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “Through the classroom experience and initiatives like the #PublicServiceStars and #Proud2ServeKU campaign, we collectively show our appreciation for the significant impact these unsung heroes have in our community.”

From friends to family to neighbors, public service professionals are in everyone’s lives, touching every facet of modern life from federal, state, county and local government organizations to private and non-profit groups including education, fire safety, criminal justice, human services and more. Participants can pay tribute to the public service star who has touched their life or motivate others considering theses careers through public posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest or Google+.

As a special thank you to all public service stars, Kaplan University is selecting one individual to receive a $500 donation to the charity of his or her choice. To enroll in this drawing, participants should visit the Public Service Stars page and complete the registration form.

For more information on public service and the wealth of career opportunities it offers, and to read our student success stories, industry news and current trends, visit our Center for Public Service.

