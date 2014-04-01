Kaplan University Open Learning Course Recommended for College Credit by American Council on Education

First open course on documenting experiences to receive recommendation

DAVENPORT, IA – March 2014 – Kaplan University today announced that the American Council on Education’s College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®) has evaluated and recommended college credit for the Documenting Your Experiences for College Credit course. ACE, the major coordinating body for all the nation’s higher education institutions, seeks to provide leadership and a unifying voice on key higher education issues and to influence public policy through advocacy, research, and program initiatives.

The Learning Recognition Course, Documenting Your Experiences for College Credit, helps learners discover and document learning such as workforce or military training that happens outside the traditional classroom. As learners progress through the course, they concurrently build an eportfolio which will be assessed by faculty for a college credit recommendation.

“The Documenting Your Experiences for College Credit is the only course of its kind in the open learning environment to have obtained the ACE CREDIT recommendation, which is a wonderful affirmation of what Kaplan University has in place to address the unique needs of adult learners,” said Peter Smith, Senior Vice President, Academic Strategies & Development.

ACE CREDIT helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside traditional degree programs. More than 2,000 colleges and universities consider ACE CREDIT recommendations in determining the applicability of coursework and examination results to their courses and degree programs.

Documenting Your Experiences for College Credit is offered through Kaplan University’s open learning platform. For more information or to sign up for the course, visit openlearning.kaplan.com.

About Kaplan University

Kaplan University offers a different school of thought for higher education. It strives to help adult students unlock their talent by providing a practical, student-centered education that prepares them for careers in some of the fastest-growing industries. The University, which has its main campus in Davenport, Iowa, and its headquarters in Chicago, is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (www.ncahlc.org) and is a member of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. Kaplan University serves approximately 43,000 online and campus-based students. The University has 11 campuses in Iowa, Nebraska, Maryland and Maine, and Kaplan University Learning Centers in Maryland, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri and Florida.



Kaplan University is part of Kaplan Higher Education Group and Kaplan, Inc., a leading international provider of educational and career services for individuals, schools and businesses. Kaplan, Inc. serves approximately 60,000 students online and through 56 campus-based schools across the United States. Kaplan’s higher education schools offer a spectrum of academic opportunities, from certificates and diplomas to graduate and professional degrees, including a juris doctor degree. Kaplan serves students of all ages through a wide array of offerings including higher education, test preparation, professional training and programs for kids in grades K-12. Kaplan, Inc. is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company and its largest division. For more information, visit www.kaplanuniversity.edu.

About ACE

Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation’s higher education institutions, representing more than 1,600 college and university presidents and more than 200 related associations nationwide. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.