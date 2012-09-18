National Law Enforcement Museum and TargetA® to Host Witness to History: Washington, DC-Area Sniper Attacks, 10 Years Later

Washington, DC—On September 18, 2012 at 6:30 pm, the next event in the National Law Enforcement Museum’s Witness to History panel discussion series will re-examine the 2002 Washington, DC-area sniper case 10 years later.

For three weeks in October 2002, the DC metropolitan area lived in fear of what was believed to be a single serial sniper who killed 10 people and wounded others in a series of random shootings in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Ultimately, John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were convicted of several of those murders. Investigating and arresting the two perpetrators involved hundreds of law enforcement officers from multiple local jurisdictions, as well as agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the U.S. Secret Service; and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Sponsored by Target® and held in the Pew Charitable Trusts Building, Witness to History: Washington, DC-Area Sniper Attacks, 10 Years Later will shed light on a case that involved one of the biggest manhunts in recent history and required the complicated coordination of multiple police agencies under intense media scrutiny and a barrage of misinformation, rumor, speculation, and criticism. The panel discussion, expected to present expert analysis and firsthand accounts from those closely tied to the investigation, will be moderated by Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. A Q&A session will allow audience members to interact with the panelists at the end of the discussion.

Panelists: Chief Charles Deane

Prince William County (VA) Police Department
Mr. Josh White

Investigative Reporter for The Washington Post
Chief Charles Moose (ret.)

Montgomery County (MD) Police Department
Lieutenant David Reichenbaugh (ret.)

Maryland State Police

What: National Law Enforcement Museum Panel Discussion Series

Witness to History: Washington, DC-Area Sniper Attacks, 10 Years Later

When: Tuesday, September 18, 2012, 6 – 8 pm

Reception begins at 6:30 pm

Program begins at 7:15 pm

Where: Pew Charitable Trusts Building

901 E Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

Admission is free and this event is open to the public. Space is limited; registered guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. To register by Monday September 17, contact WitnessToHistory@nleomf.org or 202.737.3400. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum's Witness to History program, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org/WitnesstoHistory.

