Save the Date for the Arizona Homicide Investigators Association Annual Conference in Vegas Oct. 5-8, 2015

Monday: October 5, 2015 - DAY ONE

Honor Guard presentation:

Det. Dave Romero and Sgt. Charlie Soreno (Arizona DPS) Bagpipes - Sgt. Bob Saunders (Tucson PD) and National Anthem by Lt. Katina Murphy (AZ DOC)

Keynote Speaker:

Sgt. Betsy Bratner-Smith Instructors and Topics: Dr. A. Sasha Bardey & Kate Termimi, Psy.D. - ‘Infanticide: the psychology of an unnatural act’

Detective Michael Cavilla - ‘Meika Dawn Jordan Murder’

Tuesday: October 6, 2015 - DAY TWO

Instructors and Topics:

Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith - ‘Prosecuting Child Death Cases’

Jerry Gissel/Bill Stuebe, OCWI - ‘A Child Safety and Law Enforcement Perspective’

Michele Stuart - ‘Internet Profiling/Intel Gathering’

Dr. John Leipsic - ‘Munchausen by Proxy/Stockholm Syndrome’

Wednesday: October 7, 2015 - DAY THREE

Instructors and Topics:

Dr. Dale Woolridge - ‘Developmental Milestones and Failure to Thrive’

Dr. Rachel Cramton - ‘Soft Tissue Injuries in Child Abuse’

Dr. Ruth E. Kohlmeier - ‘Child Deaths & the evolution of the Shaken Baby Syndrome’

Detective Daniel Barry - ‘Identifying Suspects using the Internet’

Thursday: October 8, 2015 - DAY FOUR

Instructor and Topic:

Investigator Tom Reid - ‘Anthony Martinez Kidnap/Serial Homicide case study’

Conference concludes, AZPOST forms will be available at the end of class. No lunch is scheduled.