Save the Date for the Arizona Homicide Investigators Association Annual Conference in Vegas Oct. 5-8, 2015
Monday: October 5, 2015 - DAY ONE
Honor Guard presentation:
Det. Dave Romero and Sgt. Charlie Soreno (Arizona DPS) Bagpipes - Sgt. Bob Saunders (Tucson PD) and National Anthem by Lt. Katina Murphy (AZ DOC)
Keynote Speaker:
Sgt. Betsy Bratner-Smith Instructors and Topics: Dr. A. Sasha Bardey & Kate Termimi, Psy.D. - ‘Infanticide: the psychology of an unnatural act’
Detective Michael Cavilla - ‘Meika Dawn Jordan Murder’
Tuesday: October 6, 2015 - DAY TWO
Instructors and Topics:
Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith - ‘Prosecuting Child Death Cases’
Jerry Gissel/Bill Stuebe, OCWI - ‘A Child Safety and Law Enforcement Perspective’
Michele Stuart - ‘Internet Profiling/Intel Gathering’
Dr. John Leipsic - ‘Munchausen by Proxy/Stockholm Syndrome’
Wednesday: October 7, 2015 - DAY THREE
Instructors and Topics:
Dr. Dale Woolridge - ‘Developmental Milestones and Failure to Thrive’
Dr. Rachel Cramton - ‘Soft Tissue Injuries in Child Abuse’
Lunch - *AHIA Sponsored Lunch
*This lunch is free for all conference attendees.
If you wish to pay for others to join you, please contact Det. Bill Hanson
Dr. Ruth E. Kohlmeier - ‘Child Deaths & the evolution of the Shaken Baby Syndrome’
Detective Daniel Barry - ‘Identifying Suspects using the Internet’
Thursday: October 8, 2015 - DAY FOUR
Instructor and Topic:
Investigator Tom Reid - ‘Anthony Martinez Kidnap/Serial Homicide case study’
Conference concludes, AZPOST forms will be available at the end of class. No lunch is scheduled.
Available meal establishments at the Orleans Hotel:
Canal Street –Seafood, Steaks TGI Fridays- Hamburger
The Prime Rib loft-Steaks Fudruckers-Hamburger
Coasta Cantina-Mexican food Sbarro-Pizza
Big Al’s Oyster bar-Seafood, Oyster’s Subway-Salads, Sandwiches
Courtyard Café-American food Rocky Mountain Chocolate-Candy
French Market Buffet-Mixture of food Java Vegas Coffee-Coffee
Koji-Chinese/Japanese cuisine