Hatch Introduces Hard-Shell Disturbance Gear

For Immediate Release

Oxnard, California - With the success of the Centurion™ line of disturbance gear, Hatch is now offering a new level of disturbance control protection, the ExoTech™. The mobile, lightweight, ExoTech™ System can be quickly donned and fitted for riot control, cell extractions, or other tactical applications. The ExoTech™ provides substantial protection from blunt force trauma. The contour molded outer shell features impact ridges that disperse the blows, while foam inner padding cushions the body. Soft brush tricot and mesh lines the inside to reduce abrasion and provide long-term comfort.

Simplicity is the key. The ExoTech™ system is available in three sizes. It fastens and adjusts quickly with durable polypropylene and elastic straps with Velcro® closures, allowing a custom fit for a wide variety of body types.

The ExoTech™ System comes with a high-quality, durable, nylon gear bag for storage and transport.

For additional information, visit www.hatch-corp.com or call 800-767-1343.

Contact:

Erik Rockel

Marketing Manager

Hatch Corporation

Phone: 800-767-1343

Fax: 805-486-7133

E-Mail: erik@hatch-corp.com

