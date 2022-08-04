Tyler Technologies’ Silas Deane III honored for software aimed at reducing recidivism nationwide

PLANO, Texas - Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced today that Tyler’s Silas Deane III was recently awarded the Leadership and Innovation Award from the National Association of Community and Restorative Justice (NACRJ). Nearly 2,000 attendees joined the 8th NACRJ Conference in Chicago on July 7-9, which was the largest gathering of community and restorative justice leaders across America.

Tyler Technologies’ Silas Deane III accepts the Leadership and Innovation Award from the NACRJ. (Photo: Business Wire)

Silas currently manages Tyler’s Community Readiness solution. This comprehensive solution bridges the gap between the jail and the community by connecting residents in jails with community organizations. These organizations assist residents in gaining an education, finding a job, and locating a place to live once they are released from jail.

“Reducing recidivism is more than a goal, it is a need as the U.S. continues to lead the world in repeat offenders. This impacts the individual, their families, communities, and local economies,” said Silas Deane III, manager of Community Readiness. “I’m proud to receive national recognition for Community Readiness, which is rapidly expanding to multiple correctional facilities including in Nashville, Atlanta, and Memphis. Former residents are already experiencing benefits from the solution in finding homes, jobs, and resources. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited about the future.”

The NACRJ’s mission is to advance community and restorative justice as a social movement by serving people and organizations committed to building community and addressing harm. NACRJ provides guidance and support to establish high quality practices with fidelity to restorative principles.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.