WarriorSpec Introduces New Corrections Products

Check out some of WarriorSpec’s latest products and read about the features they have to offer:

PrisonSpec Riot Transport Vest from WarriorSpec (also available in tan and green)

The PrisonSpec Riot-Transport Vest is a multi-function tactical vest for riot control and cell extraction purposes. PrisonSpec Riot-Transport Vest is made for simple integration with optional No-StabSpec v1.0-96oz Composite Plate, No-StabSpec v2.0 Hybrid Composite Plates, Level IIIA soft body armor inserts for front, rear, and sides, as well as front, rear, and side ballistic ESAPI insert compatibility. Encased foam dividers on the front and back interior of the vest provide lightweight impact padding between the wearer’s body and hard armor inserts. Additional features and benefits of the vest include: full 360 degree MOLLE, rugged 1000 denier Cordura® Nylon, inside mesh back pocket, redundant, heavy duty, hook and loop closings, as well as squeeze/snap closures at the waist and shoulders to accommodate wearers from XS to XL in size. The Vest adjusts for height and girth; and will not ride up on the user thanks to the rugged elastic cummerbund, which offers maximum adjustability and comfort. Shoulder straps feature durable non-slip inner material, which reduces shifting and maintains a proper fit and tactical maneuverability. PrisonSpec Riot-Transport Vest is fully modular and compatible with a variety of attachments including: detachable collar/neck yoke protector, detachable bicep/upper arms protectors, and detachable groin protector.

No-StabSpec Composite Plate from WarriorSpec

[Meets or exceeds National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Standard 0115.00 Level III for Stab Resistance of Personal Body Armor]

The No-StabSpec v2.0 is a thin (1/4”) lightweight, hybrid composite stab plate for law enforcement and correctional officers. No-StabSpec v2.0 consists of hybrid composite construction, which is ergonomically molded to fit the torso. No-StabSpec v2.0 plate is compatible with current body armor vest systems. The external layer of the plate is protected with Mil-Tough™ coating for extreme durability.

-Approximate Height, Width, and Thickness: 14” x 11” x 0.25” -Approximate Weight: <1.64 LBS

Tactical Pro Spec CQB Goggle from WarriorSpec

The Pro Spec CQB Goggle is a Sand/Wind/Dust fixed tactical goggle for the professional warrior. Pro Spec CQB goggles are combat tested to offer the highest protection level from: natural elements, shell case ejections, helicopter blown debris, and small projectile impacts. Features and benefits: MILSPEC ballistic certified scratch resistant, optically correct, distortion free, and fog free lenses. Additionally, the Pro Spec CQB Goggles features a fully adjustable elastic headband with silicon retention strip.



