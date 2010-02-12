GeoComm’s John Brosowsky and Kathy Liljequist contribute to NENA’s TDC/ODC Conference

St. Cloud, MN: GeoComm’s John Brosowsky and Kathy Liljequist, GISP, led and co-presented at several key sessions at this week’s NENA TDC/ODC conference. The 17th Annual Technical Development Conference (TDC) and 10th Annual Operations Development Conference (ODC) were held in Nashville, TN February 8-10. This year the NENA TDC/ODC Conference focused on the elements required to move closer to full NG9-1-1 implementation. John and Kathy have key roles in several NENA work groups. John currently leads the ECRF/LVF workgroup, while Kathy is a member of the GIS workgroup and a past member of the data sync guidelines workgroup. John also leads GeoComm’s participation in the NENA Industry Collaboration Events (ICE).

John Brosowsky led two sessions focusing on the NENA i3 Emergency Call Routing Function (ECRF) and the Location Validation Function (LVF). The first session focused on discussing how ECRF and LVF are core elements for NG9-1-1 call routing, and how they utilize Geographic Information Systems. The second session focused on deployment models and interaction between multiple LoST servers at national, state, regional, and local levels.

Kathy Liljequist co-presented at a 5 1/2 hour workshop for GIS professionals. GIS data plays a critical role in NG9-1-1 and this workshop was geared towards showing PSAPs what they need to do with their existing 9-1-1 data to prepare for NG9-1-1.

Lastly, both John and Kathy were panel members in an open forum discussion focused on educating 9-1-1 communities. This forum helped attendees understand the technical and operational issues for GIS in NG9-1-1.

NENA TDC/ODC is a working conference providing attendees an opportunity to learn through sharing issues and focuses on solutions. As more regions and states implement NG9-1-1 systems, this conference helps ensure their technical and operational needs are met, providing a smooth NG9-1-1 transitional approach.

