San Bernardino County sheriff unveils new crime scene barriers

HIGHLAND - Cylenius Gary remembers staring at her son’s body for hours after he had been shot dead.

She asked members of the Sheriff’s Department to cover Kimball Moore’s body, but, she said, they told her they couldn’t. Doing so could destroy evidence.

“My son was laid out on that concrete for over four hours,” Gary said in a phone interview Tuesday. “They did not move my son’s body from the sidewalk. I kept asking them, could they just cover him up?”

Read the full article.

