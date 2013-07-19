Canyonwest Cases – New Utility Case with Wheels

Fountain Hills, Arizona, July 2013 – SKB just introduced their new 1SKB-R3709W Injection Molded Utility Case for industrial and military applications. And Canyonwest Cases is making them available to companies needing proven-tough cases to safeguard sensitive or expensive equipment. The new 1SKB-R3709W utility case measures 37" tall with a 9” diameter and provides ideal protection for transporting professional tripods, lighting stands, or other hardware. Roto-molded of rugged Linear Low Density Polyethylene, it is designed with internal foam on the base and lid to help keep equipment protected. Rugged in-line skate style wheels make for easy transport and the case is backed by SKB’s unconditional lifetime warranty.

Utility Cases are available in eight sizes, ranging in height from 36.75” to 50”. All cases are available from Canyonwest Cases immediately. Canyonwest Cases offers a full range of premium rotationally molded, injection molded and vacuum formed cases and offers custom foam insert capabilities, giving customers an unparalleled choice in case solutions.

Canyonwest Cases is a leading provider of industrial equipment protection and custom packaging solutions. They offer a wide range of stock cases from top manufacturers as well as custom hard cases and custom soft cases. Types of cases include rackmount, carrying, shipping and TV cases. These cases are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including aerospace, military / defense, first-responders, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Foam cutting capabilities include die cut, water jet cut and router cut.