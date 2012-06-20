OPSGEAR Launches The Ultimate Gear Giveaway! Over $10,000 Prize Package

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah - OPSGEAR® is kicking off the Ultimate Gear Giveaway, the company’s largest giveaway ever. Featuring over $10,000 in phenomenal prizes from several OPSGEAR® sponsors, this MASSIVE promotion is sure to excite anyone in the tactical or shooting world. OPSGEAR® is an industry leader and continues to set precedents with amazing gear, tactical knowledge, innovative media, and exciting sweepstakes.

The Ultimate Gear Give away runs from June 15th through August 31st, 2012. To see the “Official Rules” click here.

The premier sponsor is ATN who will be donating a night vision kit valued at nearly $3,000. In addition to this kit, the winner of the Ultimate Gear Giveaway will receive an AR-15 from Grizzly Firearms, a Glock 17 from Get Some Guns, an EO Tech sight, $1,000 worth of firearms training from Front Sight, a Pelican hard case, weapon accessories from Magpul, gun gear from Blackhawk, Molle gear from Condor, Multicam Tru Xtreme gear from Tru-Spec, a Falcon II bag from Maxpedition, a Suunto Core Watch, Danner Boots, Revision Eyewear, a Gerber knife and multi-tool, lights from Fenix, Alta knee and elbow pads, an OPSGEAR® DVD pack including 13 DVDs, and more. See the full prize package here. OPSGEAR® is giving away everything an operator needs from head-to-toe.

OPSGEAR® CEO David Burnell says, “This is a great way for us to give back to our customers and fans while promoting some of the awesome gear we carry. If you’ve got the mission...We’ve got the gear!”

Brandy Vega, VP of Media and Communications says, “We are so excited about his promotion! It’s the biggest giveaway we’ve ever done! We’ve had tremendous success with the Weekly Freebie. So, we’ve decided to take it to the next level by offering this once in a lifetime prize package!”

Enter now or get more information here: www.facebook.com/opsgear or www.opsgear.com/ultimategeargiveaway. If you have any questions please contact Brandy Vega at 801-936-2322 x 105 or via email at brandy@opsgear.com

About OPSGEAR®

