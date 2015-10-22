3 New Bayco LED Work Lights

The SL-1512, SL-1514, and SL-1522 LED Work Lights are perfect when portability in a small area is important. Each single fixture work light cranks out an impressive 2,200 lumens of light from a single long life LED and can be tilted or swiveled independently allowing the user to position the fixture exactly where light is needed. The SL-1514 has a heavy-duty magnetic base that allows the light to be attached to most metal surfaces for hands-free operation. The SL-1522 LED Work Light has dual light fixtures for a combined output of 4,400 lumens that is attached to a base unit and can be placed on the included 6’ tripod stand. These work lights have a tempered glass lens, and are powder-coated for long wear durability.

The SL-1512, SL-1514, and SL-1522 LED Work Lights are currently for sale through our network of global distributors. Please visit the Where To Buy section of our website to find a distributor near you.

About Bayco Products, Inc.



For over 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The Nightstick and Bayco brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.