Brite-Strike Expands Into Europe

Kingston, MA--(Marketwire) - Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTK) announced today that since the beginning of the year, it has added over 30 new dealers in the US and Canada, but more importantly, it has added an additional 22 new distributors, covering 22 countries in Europe and the Middle East. To support these efforts, the company has opened an office and warehouse facility in Belgium. “In the toughest retail environment in almost 80 years, we continue to add new distributors and dealers, while receiving excellent industry reviews,” said Mr. Glenn Bushee, President of Brite-Strike. “We continue to see growing demand for our existing product line, as well as our new products, and the company has already started shipping product to its European distributors, and is back-ordered on certain products. Because of this rising demand, the company recently signed a sales agreement with one of the largest rep agencies in the industry, whose 66 sales reps cover all of North America,” said Mr. Bushee. This is the premier rep group in North America that specializes in working with security and safety distributors. This channel has proven to be not just recession proof but has seen significant growth as crime has grown exponentially in these tough economic times, while most retail has suffered.

We will begin shipping our new IR Tactical Balls to a number of military Special Forces units in the next 10 days that were developed at the request of these special units of the DOD.

We have also recently added an online low level light certification course for police firearms instructors in the US and Europe. “This is a perfect low cost solution for police firearms trainers, who are mandated to teach officers in their departments low level light training, even though they are working with reduced budgets,” according to Todd Bailey, Director of the Brite-Strike Training Academy. “The training also adds additional revenue streams for the company.”

In another corporate development, the company has affected a one-for-four reverse split of its shares, effective as of April 22, 2009, and currently trading under the symbol BSTK. The company feels reducing the amount of float outstanding, particularly in today’s environment, will be a positive long-term development for shareholders, and will be perceived as such when the company applies for the OTC BB. Shares held in street name will be exchanged automatically, while shares in certificate form can be exchanged when submitted to the transfer agent, Pac West Transfer, LLC, at 2510 N Pines Rd, Suite 206B, Spokane, WA, 99206, phone number 509-926-2513.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTK)

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. was started by two police officers to create world-class tactical LED flashlights that had the features that police officers and citizens need to keep them safe. Brite-Strike makes a promise to always use the latest technology, world-class components, highest design and manufacturing standards, so consumers can rely on Brite-Strike products when they are needed. For more information on the Brite-Strike product line, please visit: http://www.brite-strike.com. Law Enforcement and military personnel are eligible for discount pricing. Contact Customer Service at customerservice@brite-strike.com or (781) 585-5509 for further details.

