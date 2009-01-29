Brite-Strike New Products Take the SHOT Show by Storm

KINGSTON, MA--(Marketwire - January 29, 2009) - Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTI) announced today that it introduced two new products at the 2009 SHOT Show in Orlando, Florida, that many industry insiders called the hottest new products at the show. “The excitement generated by these products, particularly for a company our size, was nothing short of extraordinary,” said Mr. Glenn Bushee, President of Brite-Strike. “One of the new products, the CYA™ Cover Your Assets™ Duty Light Camera, combines a small lightweight rechargeable duty light, with a hi-res 2GB video camera. With a selling price of $299, it could become standard-issue for every police officer in the country. This product allows an officer to covertly record any traffic stop, including DUI’S, along with domestic calls, drug-related offenses, and SWAT entries. The footage could be used as evidence, not only raising the percentage of convictions, but dramatically reducing the cost of litigation.”

“The other new products were also met with a great deal of excitement,” said Bushee. “We introduced the TOC, a Tactical Observation Camera, a complete observation camera kit for under $500, which will have a number of uses in the commercial sector, as well as with SWAT Teams.

“Our Tactical Balls® RID3, (patents pending) saw unprecedented demand due the very favorable review in the current issue of Tactical Response Magazine.”

“We also continue to see very strong interest in our top-of the-line Tactical Blue-Dot™ tactical lights, which are true ‘tactical lights’ as they can be operated in all modes with only one finger on one hand, and never require any twisting or turning like most others on the market,” said Mr. Bushee.

Based on dealer inputs, the Company expects 2009 sales to increase dramatically over the approximate 90% increase in 2008. The company anticipates its number of dealers to increase several fold over 2008 levels, expecting to pick up to 30 new dealers in the 1st quarter alone. The company is planning to make some significant new product introductions and patent announcements over the next few months.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTI)

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. was started by two police officers to create world-class tactical LED flashlights that had the features that police officers and citizens need to keep them safe. Brite-Strike makes a promise to always use the latest technology, world-class components, highest design and manufacturing standards, so consumers can rely on Brite-Strike products when they are needed. For more information on the Brite-Strike product line, please visit: http://www.brite-strike.com. Law Enforcement and military personnel are eligible for discount pricing. Contact Customer Service at customerservice@brite-strike.com or (781)585-5509 for further details.