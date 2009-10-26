Brite-Strike® Tactical Announces New Products to Commence Shipping

Kingston, MA - (Marketwire) - Brite-Strike® Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTK) announced today that they will begin shipping two of their exciting new products on or about November 10th. The first product, the DLC-200 HLS, Duty Light Camera, has completed its initial production run, and will begin shipping after field testing is completed November 10, 2009. The second new product, the rechargeable Tactical Blue-Dot HLS, will begin shipping the following week.

“Consumers may be not aware,” said Mr. Glenn Bushee, President of Brite-Strike “but professionals in law-enforcement and the military are blown away by these products. The Duty Light Camera will cost less, approximately one-tenth the cost of competing models, while having dramatically better performance at a fraction of the weight and size. The DLC will allow law enforcement to have a 200 Lumen Duty-Light, which also has a G3 VID, digital video camera with 2GB of internal memory, allowing 2.4 hours of audio and video recording time. It allows law enforcement to provide video evidence of virtually every traffic stop or call at night that cannot be captured by a cruiser dashcam. The numerous pre-orders we have received from police departments from across the country leads us to believe this product could become standard issue for police departments around the world,” said Mr. Bushee. “The rechargeable Tactical Blue-Dot provides a blistering 220 lumens of brilliant white light, using a new 3.7 volt rechargeable cell. All future rechargeable lights from BSTK will use this cell, which is a major advantage over competitors, one of which has over 12 different cells for their different models. With our lights, this cell can be used with any of our rechargeable models, and a lithium 123A 3.0 volt battery can be used as a backup. This is what the military and law enforcement told us what they needed, and we’ve given it to them. ‘Designed by police officers for police officers’ is not just a slogan at BSTK,” said Mr. Bushee.

The Company expects these two new products, as well as two other new products, the BTL Basic Tactical Light and the TOC Tactical Observation Camera, to drive significant new business for the fourth quarter of 2009 and the full year 2010. The Company also expects to become Pink-Sheet reporting in the coming months, and expects to apply for OTC BB in the first-half of 2010. Anyone wishing to find out more information on the Company or its products is invited to visit the Company’s website at www.brite-strike.com.

Brite-Strike is also the principal corporate sponsor of STOP AOW, Stop Assaults on Women, www.stopaow.org.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTK)

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. was developed by two police officers to create world-class tactical LED flashlights with features that police officers and citizens can use as a non-lethal means of defense. These lights utilize intense, white light, in a high, low or strobe setting, which can distract, and disorient attackers, while causing no harmful side-effects. Brite-Strike is committed to using the latest technology, world-class components, and highest design and manufacturing standards, so that consumers can rely on Brite-Strike products when they are needed. The company’s Tactical Blue-Dot Series meets or exceeds military specs of armed forces around the globe and are deemed almost indestructible. For more information on the Brite-Strike product line, please visit: http://www.brite-strike.com. Law Enforcement and military personnel are eligible for discount pricing. Contact Customer Service at customerservice@brite-strike.com or (781)585-5509 for further details.