Brite-Strike® Tactical Launches New Internet Marketing Initiatives

Kingston, MA - (Marketwire) - Brite-Strike® Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTK) is pleased to announce a new, aggressive internet marketing campaign to coincide with the upcoming Holiday season. As part of the new online initiative, Brite-Strike has enlisted the expertise of internet marketing guru Thomas J. McCarthy, who has been retained by the Company for a one-year term.

‘We are thrilled to have Tom as part of our team,” said Mr. Glenn Bushee, President of Brite-Strike. “Tom is going to revamp our internet sales initiatives, with the ultimate goal of dramatically increasing the Company’s online sales at www.brite-strike.com. His expertise will increase our product awareness among potential clients, utilizing a coordinated campaign which will include creative content on social-networking websites, new Brite-Strike videos, that will highlight the Company’s entire product line, and a newly designed, optimized website, which will be ready before the Christmas season.”

“Brite-Strike and Mr. Bushee have over a dozen patents and trademarks, either issued, or pending, which cover a variety of innovative products,” said Mr. McCarthy. “Brite-Strike’s innovative LED illumination products have attracted a number of high-profile clients around the world, including the FBI, DEA, and SWAT and Special Forces Groups.”

Thomas J. McCarthy, otherwise known as, “The Dean,” to his followers, operates “College Stock,” one of the most popular financial websites on the internet at www.collegestock.com.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (BSTK.PK)

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. was developed by two police officers, to create world-class tactical LED flashlights, with features that police officers and citizens can use as a non-lethal means of defense. These lights utilize intense, pure, white light, in a high, low, or strobe setting, which can temporarily blind, and disorient attackers, while causing no harmful side-effects. Brite-Strike makes a promise to always use the latest technology, world-class components, highest design and manufacturing standards, so consumers can rely on Brite-Strike products when they are needed. Our Tactical Blue-Dot Series meets or exceeds military specs of armed forces around the globe, and are deemed almost indestructible. For more information on the Brite-Strike product line, please visit: http://www.brite-strike.com. Law Enforcement and military personnel are eligible for discount pricing. Contact Customer Service at customerservice@brite-strike.com or (781)585-5509 for further details.

