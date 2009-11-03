Brite-Strike® Tactical Receives Key Utility Patent

Kingston, MA -(Marketwire) - Brite-Strike® Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BSTK) announced today that it has received an important utility patent, US 7,604, 371B2, which bolsters their already strong intellectual property portfolio.

“With the issuance of this latest patent, the Company plans to aggressively defend its IP rights,” said Mr. Bushee, President of Brite-Strike. “We believe that a number of importers, and several major retailers may have infringed upon our patent, and we are currently reviewing legal options with our attorneys,” said Mr. Bushee.

The Company wanted to clarify the last press release regarding Amazon.com. Brite-Strike has set up Amazon as a full line retail distributor, where they purchase lights in quantity and ship them from their warehouses around the country. The program is not a “drop-ship” or internet partner program which is the typical arrangement.

Anyone wishing to find out more information on the Company or its products is invited to visit the Company’s website at www.brite-strike.com. Brite-Strike is also the principal corporate sponsor of STOP AOW, Stop Assaults on Women, www.stopaow.org.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (BSTK.PK)

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. was developed by two police officers to create world-class tactical LED flashlights with features that police officers and citizens can use as a non-lethal means of defense. These lights utilize intense, white light, in a high, low or strobe setting, which can distract, and disorient attackers, while causing no harmful side-effects. Brite-Strike is committed to using the latest technology, world-class components, and highest design and manufacturing standards, so that consumers can rely on Brite-Strike products when they are needed. The company’s Tactical Blue-Dot Series meets or exceeds military specs of armed forces around the globe and are deemed almost indestructible. For more information on the Brite-Strike product line, please visit: http://www.brite-strike.com. Law Enforcement and military personnel are eligible for discount pricing. Contact Customer Service at customerservice@brite-strike.com or (781)585-5509 for further details.