Bust A Cap Releases Full-Size Flashlight Caps

Bust A Cap, Inc. has announced a new, one-of-a-kind device that attaches to your existing full-size Streamlight and Mag-Lite flashlight that gives you a tactical advantage to break glass. Bust A Cap is a rapid entry tool that is being utilized by law enforcement, fire departments, government agencies, private security and civilians around the world, giving them a tactical and safe entry or exit from an automobile, house, boat or plane. Bust A Cap is manufactured with aircraft grade aluminum with a steel tip. It applies in less than a minute, requires no training and breaks glass upon impact.