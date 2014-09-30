CMC Government Supply Offers New Nightstick Xtreme Lumens Tactical Long Gun Light Kits

CMC Government Supply’s Nightstick tactical and weapon lights are gaining popularity with Law Enforcement because of the lights’ performance, reliability and price. Each Nightstick weapon light comes from CMC Government Supply with a pressure switch, batteries, hex wrench, and a mounting bracket that fits both Picatinny and Weaver rails.

The TAC-300B from Nightstick is a 180-lumen long gun light made of tough glass-filled nylon polymer. Because of its light weight, the light doesn’t change the weapon’s balance and handling. The beam reaches out to 190 meters for distance shooting and also gives a short range wide beam for close quarters situations. One CMC customer has purchased three 300B-K01s and says they are comparable in brightness and durability to more expensive lights from competing brands.

Nightstick’s new Xtreme Lumens TAC-460XL shines a blinding 800 lumens 205 meters, making this light perfect for acquiring targets at far distances. It also puts out a halo of light, which makes the light effective for close quarters. The included adhesive-backed pressure switch makes mounting the light quick and gives the operator complete momentary on/off control. The TAC-460 XL is durable and tough, made from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum with a Type III hard anodized finish.

“Nightstick Tactical Lights are an excellent new option for our customers. Considering their durability, performance and price, it’s no surprise that many Law Enforcement agencies are purchasing these,” stated Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply. “CMC offers the best Police Flashlights and Tactical Lights as well as a good offering for those who simply appreciate a great flashlight.”

CMC Government Supply carries the full line of Nightstick’s tactical lights including flashlights, safety lights, intrinsically safe lights, headlamps, and more. To learn more about these, please visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/c715.htm.

