Eagleville-Based Streamlight Marks 35 Years of Flashlight Manufacturing by Opening Building Addition

EAGLEVILLE, PA — Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance flashlights, today marked 35 year of operations with a gala reception and tours of its newly expanded Eagleville headquarters. More than 250 guests, including Lower Providence Township officials, key customers, employees and distribution partners were invited to tour the 75,000-foot addition to office and manufacturing space.

“We are extremely proud to mark 35 years of providing tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights to professional users across many different markets – from firefighting and law enforcement and military, to industrial, automotive and sporting goods – with this new addition,” said Brad Penney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Streamlight.

“As we look to the future, we remain committed to providing only the highest quality flashlight products,” Penney added. “Our expanded facility will enable us to keep pace with the growth we continue to experience, which has led to the need for more space to accommodate our administrative, research and development and manufacturing needs.”

The addition, begun in October, added 55,000 square feet to the company’s original 70,000 square-foot manufacturing space, a 75 percent increase. At the same time, the company doubled the size of its headquarters office and engineering facility with an additional 20,000 square-feet of office space. The company’s total plant size is now 165,000 square feet.

Streamlight built its original facility in 2001, consolidating two former locations in East and West Norriton into one headquarters and manufacturing operation which housed 100 employees. The company today employs some 170 employees.

Streamlight is a leading provider of high-performance lighting equipment for professional automotive, fire fighting, law enforcement, military, industrial and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2000 registered company. For additional information please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.