Insight Tech-Gear Begins Shipping New HX150 Tactical Flashlight

LONDONDERRY, NH (August, 2009) Insight Tech-Gear, the world’s leading provider of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment, announced it has begun shipping its new HX150 tactical handheld flashlight.

The new HX150 is a programmable, multi-function handheld tactical LED flashlight that provides the operator with dynamic flexibility in low light situations. Through the use of the tailcap switch, the HX150 can easily be programmed to deliver light at high power, low power, or anywhere in between. The operator can also utilize the debilitating strobe or life saving S.O.S. mode.

The high output 150 lumen LED, along with its precision focused machined aluminum reflector, provides exceptional brightness with a tightly focused hotspot and generous corona. A digitally managed circuit controls output power and heat to maximize battery life and performance, giving the HX150 a two hour run time on high and up to 300 hours on low. A 20 minute auto off feature prevents premature battery drain and overheating.

Aggressively knurled to resist slipping and crowned with a tactical crenulated bezel, the HX150 body is constructed from rugged aerospace-grade aluminum and hard-coat anodized for durability. The HX150 is waterproof to 5 meters for 5 minutes, or 5x5 waterproof, for added protection.

The HX150 comes with a removable pocket clip (installed), a heavy duty adjustable lanyard and two 123 lithium batteries. The MSRP is $169.99.

For more information on the HX150 LED tactical flashlight, or to learn more about the full line of Insight Tech-Gear products, visit www.InsightTechGear.com or call (877) 744-4802.

HX150 - Tactical Handheld Specifications:

• Light Source: Cree High Intensity LED

• LED Output: 150 Lumens

• Run Time: 2 Hours On High, 300 Hours On Low

• Waterproof: 5 Meters for 5 Minutes

• Weight: 6.5oz w/ Batteries

• Dimensions: 1.3” Head, 1” Body x 5.9” Long

• Battery Power: (2) 123 Lithium Batteries



HX150 - Tactical Handheld Features:

• Multiple Modes: Constant On, Momentary On, Strobe, Dimming and S.O.S.

• Programmable w/ Over 30 Power Settings and Functions

• Digitally Managed Circuit to Control Output and Heat

• 20 Minute Auto Off

• Hard-Coat Anodized Aluminum Construction

• Aggressively Knurled Exterior Resists Slipping Under Wet Conditions

• Crenelated Bezel Offers Tactical Defensive Deployment Option

• Precision Focused Aluminum Reflector Creates a Tight Hot-Spot and Generous Corona

• Lithium Batteries, Heavy Duty Pocket Clip and Adjustable Lanyard Included

• Limited Lifetime Warranty

• Optional Flip Cap Filters Available in Red, Green, Amber, Black, Clear and Blue

• Optional Orange Traffic Baton Cone Available



About Insight Tech-Gear: Insight Tech-Gear, as the commercialarm of Insight Technology Incorporated,enjoys the long and highly respected heritage of the foremost developer and manufacturer of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment

for the U.S. Armed Forces. An ISO 9001 company headquartered in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Insight Tech-Gear is dedicated to providing market-driven, technology-enabled, awareness enhancing solutions to first responders, industry professionals, and responsible citizens.