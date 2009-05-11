Insight Tech-Gear Offers Grant Writing Support To Law Enforcement Customers

LONDONDERRY, NH (May, 2009) Insight Technology, the world’s leading provider of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment, announced it is offering its law enforcement and public safety customers assistance with the grant writing process.

Through the grant writing support effort, Insight will help departments and agencies navigate the grant process to find available funding as well as assist with the actual grant writing process.

“Since the passage of the recent federal stimulus package, more funding has been made available to the first responder community for the purchase of vital equipment like Insight Tech-Gear’s Mini Thermal Monocular (MTM) – an essential tool in a broad range of law enforcement applications. We look forward to working with departmental purchasing agents to help them equip their officers with the latest in state-of-the-art thermal imaging technology,” said Paul Cunningham, director of law enforcement sales for Insight Tech-Gear.

Law enforcement agencies interested in grant writing assistance should contact Insight Tech-Gear via email at grants@insighttechgear.com.

About Insight Tech-Gear: Insight Tech-Gear, as the commercialarm of Insight Technology Incorporated,enjoys the long and highly respected heritage of the foremost developer and manufacturer of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment for the U.S. Armed Forces. An ISO 9001 company headquartered in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Insight Tech-Gear is dedicated to providing market-driven, technology-enabled, awareness enhancing solutions to first responders, industry professionals, and responsible citizens.