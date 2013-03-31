Latest Full-Size Vehicle Flashlight by Nightstick Delivers Unmatched Performance

Nightstick™ releases its 420 lumen multi-function flashlight, the NSR-9746B

Dallas, TX. – There are several critical components of an effective vehicle flashlight—beam brightness, distance and run time. The latest vehicle flashlight from Bayco Products, Inc., a leading innovator in law enforcement lighting solutions, exceeds expectations of all three.

The Nightstick NSR-9746B is an outstanding new product with unmatched performance and quality in a vehicle flashlight. Featuring a CREE® LED rated at 420 lumens, the brightness of its beam will astound users. With a reach of 500 meters (1,640 feet) and an almost unheard of run-time of 4.25 hours at the high-brightness beam setting, puts the Nightstick 9746 in a class all its own.

With a high level of functionality, the Nightstick 9746 allows the user to toggle between settings, choosing the brightness most appropriate for every situation using a single, easy-to-use body switch. Settings include high, medium, low, and disorienting strobe. On medium-brightness, 225 lumens deliver a beam of 330 meters and a run-time of 10 hours, while on low-brightness, 45 lumens produce a beam that reaches 150 meters with a phenomenal run-time of 63 hours.

As for durability, the Nightstick NSR-9746B stands alone. Made from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum with Type 3 hard anodized finish, it is virtually indestructible. Not only is it impact tested at a drop distance of 2 meters, but it is also chemical resistant and waterproof as well.

“This light is incredible,” says Marty Robbins, Marketing Director for Bayco Products, Inc. “It has an unbelievable brightness level and it can clearly light up an object a quarter of a mile away. Its runtime is unbelievable, providing over 4 hours of high beam light. The best part however might just be the price, which is extremely affordable, especially for all this light has to offer. Officers are likely going to find this is the only vehicle light they will ever need.”

The Nightstick NSR-9746B comes with a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, wall/vehicle mountable charger, AC/DC power supply, and a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About NIGHTSTICK™

NIGHTSTICK™ represents the next generation in flashlight design. Developed by Bayco Products, Inc., the leader in LED task lighting solutions, NIGHTSTICK introduced a one of a kind Flashlight • Floodlight • Dual-light design along with cutting edge LED and battery technology providing high quality, exceptionally reliable illumination in every light. At Bayco, the safety of our customers is paramount. That’s why we say Life Depends On Light.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For nearly 30 years, Bayco’s family of products have been the preferred choice of professionals. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. Bayco’s team includes research and development, marketing, sales, and distribution professionals who together are responsible for product design, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of all products through its worldwide network of distributors.

For more information about Bayco Products, Inc., visit www.baycoproducts.com.