New Product from Bayco Products, Inc. Addresses Hazardous Work Conditions

Company Introduces the Nightstick XPP-5450G/52G Series IS Headlamps

Dallas, Texas, February 15, 2013, – Working in conditions that have been classified by the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) as hazardous poses a challenge to both management and employees to create a safer environment wherever possible. Petroleum refineries, spray finishing areas, aircraft hangars and fuel servicing areas, flour and feed mills, coal and other carbon handling plants, and textile mills are just a few of the industries and fields faced with such a challenge. Among the needs is a source of dependable, hands-free lighting to help ensure employees have adequate sight while keeping both hands available. The Nightstick XPP-5450G/52G Series Intrinsically Safe Headlamps answers that call.

The XPP-5450G and XPP-5452G headlamps from Nightstick, a leading innovator in superior-grade portable lighting solutions, are listed Intrinsically Safe for use in Class I, II, III, Division I, and Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, and G hazardous locations. They join the lengthy list of Intrinsically Safe products already on the market from Nightstick including:

•XPP-5456G headlamp with white high/low spotlight and white high/low, and red floodlight

•XPP-5458G headlamp with white high/low spotlight and white high/low, and green floodlight

•XPP-5420G (green) and XPP-5420B (black) flashlights

•XPP-5422G (green) and XPP-5422B (black) dual-light flashlight

•XPP-5450G headlamp with white high/low spotlight

•XPP-5452G headlamp with white high/low spotlight

These headlamps offer dual functions with user-selectable high and low-brightness white LED spotlight settings, which are easily chosen with the push of a single button. With a multi-position tilt head design, elastic head strap with non-slip lining, and a heavy-duty rubber head strap, these headlamps are easily used on ball caps and hardhats alike, or are even comfortable worn directly on the head.

The XPP-5450G and the XPP-5452G are identical in size, measuring 2.4” x 1.9” x 1.8” and weighing only 3.5 oz. They are encased in an engineered polymer housing, are impact and chemical resistant (drop rated to 2 meters) and are IP-X7 waterproof. The only differences between the two products are light output and run-time.

Nightstick XPP-5450G

•High-brightness spotlight rated at 60 lumens throws an 80m beam of light

•Low-brightness rated at 40 lumens reaches 65m

•Run-time of 13.5 hours using the high-brightness spotlight and 22.75 hours on low-brightness

Nightstick XPP-5452G

•High-brightness spotlight rated at 115 lumens throws a 92m beam

•Low-brightness spotlight rated at 60 lumens achieves a 67m beam

•Run-time of 4.5 hours on the high-brightness spotlight and 13 hours on the low-brightness

“Having a dependable source of hands-free light can make all the difference to an employee working in any environment, but it’s especially important when hazardous materials are present,” says Marty Robbins, Marketing Director for Bayco Products, Inc., “and that is why Bayco created the Nightstick XPP-5450G/52G Series IS headlamps. While the durability and light power of these headlamps mean applicability and functionality to a great number of users, the fact it is rated for Groups A-G means it can be used in the most explosive of environments. It’s certified for use in all classes, divisions, and groups, and that’s something no other product in the industry can claim.”

To find a retailer nearest you, visit http://www.baycoproducts.com/index.php/wheretobuy

About NIGHTSTICK™

NIGHTSTICK™ represents the next generation in flashlight design. Developed by Bayco Products, Inc., the leader in LED task lighting solutions, NIGHTSTICK introduced a one of a kind Flashlight • Floodlight • Dual-light design along with cutting edge LED and battery technology providing high quality, exceptionally reliable illumination in every light. At Bayco, the safety of our customers is paramount. That’s why we believe that Life Depends On Light.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For nearly 30 years, Bayco’s family of products has been the preferred choice of professionals. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. Bayco’s team includes research and development, marketing, sales, and distribution professionals who together are responsible for product design, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of all products through its worldwide network of distributors.

For more information about Bayco Products, Inc., visit www.baycoproducts.com.