Popular Nightstick Dual-Light Multi-Function Headlamp Now Available With Helmet Lamp Bracket Clip

All LED waterproof headlamp with stainless steel clip features 5 user selectable modes of crisp illumination

Bayco Products, Inc. has introduced their newest Nightstick® NSP-4608BC Dual-LightTM Multi-Function Headlamp with helmet lamp bracket clip. Designed to meet the demand of an underserved and growing number of helmet users, this low-cost and high-quality LED headlamp features a durable stainless clip that mounts directly to existing helmet lamp brackets. With five unique lighting modes that include a spotlight for distance and floodlight for close-up illumination, the Nightstick NSP-4608BC is powered by 3 AAA batteries (included) at an average retail price of only $34.95.

The Nightstick NSP-4608BC is water rated IP-X7 waterproof, boasts a 2 meter drop rating and weighs a mere 3.4 ounces. The sleek profile incorporated in this engineered polymer headlamp is accentuated by a multi-position ratchet tilt design that clips directly to a helmet, hard hat, fire helmet or the like that uses a helmet lamp bracket or FROG as commonly referred to in the industrial mining segments.

Two independent and easy to access switches offer a choice between an independent high or low-brightness spotlight, an independent high or low-brightness floodlight, or combination of both light patterns in dual-light mode for maximum user safety and lighting versatility. The high spotlight brightness mode is rated at 100 lumens for 5 hours and emits 77 m (252+ feet) of beam-distance while in low mode offers 60 lumens for 13.5 hours. In floodlight high mode for close-up illumination, the 4608 emits 90 lumens of crisp LED lighting for 4.25 hours, while in floodlight low mode 50 lumens for 13.75 hours. In dual-light mode is the best of both light patterns at 180 lumens for 2.5 hours.

“The global growth in helmet use as a key component of required safety equipment has resulted in a demand for a quality headlamp that mounts to a helmet using a lamp bracket” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “By adding a solid stainless steel clip to the back plate of our already popular Nightstick NSP-4608B headlamp, we are able to serve those already familiar with the Nightstick brand in a seamless way. Working hands-free needs to be hassle free and regardless of your helmet mounting needs Nightstick once again is delivering on our promise to make quality and safety affordable to all professionals.”

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. Nightstick’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, Nightstick is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On LightTM.

To find a global retailer near you, visit: http://www.baycoproducts.com/where-to-buy

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For over 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The Nightstick and Bayco brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.