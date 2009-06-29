PowerFlare Releases New Line of Shell Colors

Now Featuring Black and Tan Shell Colors



PowerFlare announces a new line of shell colors for their LED Safety Light. PowerFlares now come in five different shell colors (red, yellow, green, black and tan) and seven different LED colors (red, amber, blue, green, blue/red, white or infrared). Their shells and LEDs are fully customizable for any application your organization requires.

Invented by a police officer, the PowerFlare PF-200 Electronic LED Safety Light is an essential piece of equipment for police, firefighters, EMTs, rescue first responders, and members of emergency response teams.

The PowerFlare is a simple, rugged, military-grade device designed to outperform and replace incendiary flares. Each hockey puck-sized PowerFlare features the latest LED technology to create 10 mile 360-degree visibility perfect for applications ranging from traffic control to tactical operations.

To learn more about PowerFlares, visit www.pflare911.com.