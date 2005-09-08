PowerFlare Safety Lights Available for Hurricane Relief Effort

SAN JOSE, CA - PowerFlare Corporation [www.powerflare.com] and PF Distribution Center have announced a special Priority Shipping program for government and Red Cross relief workers responding to Hurricane Katrina. The company has also donated PowerFlare Safety Light products to the hurricane relief effort.

The PowerFlare Safety Light is a rugged, water-proof lighting device that is suited both for emergency/rescue signal use as well as illumination. It has user-selectable modes that allow it to be set to flash, send Coast Guard-approved “SOS” signals or be used in solid-on mode as a lantern. PowerFlare Safety Lights can also be used to land rescue and medical helicopters – an important ongoing activity in New Orleans and the surrounding area. PowerFlare lights can also be clipped onto personnel or objects/hazards.

The PowerFlare Hurricane Relief Priority Program allows government and non-government (NGO) agencies and workers to receive free priority shipping and, in some cases, to have their orders processed ahead of prior non-emergency orders. Agencies/departments may call 408-323-2370 to participate in this program.

“We wanted to make sure that first responders have the opportunity to obtain PowerFlare Safety Lights quickly,” said Ken Dueker, PowerFlare’s CEO. “With the power likely out for the next few weeks or even months in some areas, it is imperative that emergency lighting be deployed to the region.”

ABOUT POWERFLARE CORPORATION

PowerFlare Corporation is a privately-held company located in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, that manufactures ultra-rugged lighting and safety products for public safety professionals, military groups, as well as for consumer sport/recreation and safety markets. The PowerFlare(R) Safety Light was invented by an officer from a municipal police department in Silicon Valley with the objective of eliminating the danger, pollution, difficulty in use, and needless cost of old-fashioned road flares.