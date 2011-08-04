Sreamlight Announces Recycling Results

Company and Distributors Collect More Than 9,300 Pounds of Rechargeable Flashlight Batteries Year to Date



EAGLEVILLE, PA -- Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance flashlights, announced that the company and several of its U.S. distribution partners recycled more than 9,300 pounds of rechargeable batteries year to date.

“‘Going green’ is imperative in today’s business climate, and we are proud to do our part,” said Ray Sharrah, Streamlight President and CEO. “Streamlight and its participating dealers who are serving as battery collection sites are joining thousands of businesses nationwide who understand how battery recycling contributes to a healthy and safe environment for our communities.”

Sharrah said that, year to date, Streamlight’s participating U.S. dealers recycled 800 pounds of Nickel Cadmium, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Small Sealed Lead Acid batteries in partnership with Call2Recycle®, the only free rechargeable battery collection program in North America. Call2Recycle helps businesses care for the environment through its rechargeable battery collection program.

The company’s corporate headquarters location in Eagleville, PA also recycled more than 8,500 pounds of batteries during the same period, including some 4,300 pounds of Nickel Cadmium and nearly 4,200 pounds of Small Sealed Lead Acid batteries.

Rechargeable batteries are a long-lasting, eco-friendly power source for many portable electronic devices, including flashlights, laptop computers, cell phones, portable scanners and printers, cordless power tools and PDAs. By recycling customers’ rechargeable batteries, Streamlight and its participating dealers will prevent the used products from entering the solid waste stream.

Since 1994, more than 60 million pounds of rechargeable batteries have been collected through Call2Recycle. Various federal and state regulations govern the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries and cell phones, naming Call2Recycle in official legislation as the collection method for eco-safe rechargeable battery and cell phone reclamation and recycling.

About Streamlight

Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment for professional automotive, fire fighting, law enforcement, military, industrial and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company.



About Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle® is the only free rechargeable battery and cell phone collection program in North America. Since 1994, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 60 million pounds of rechargeable batteries from local landfills and established a network of 30,000 recycling drop-off locations. Advancing green business practices and environmental sustainability, Call2Recycle is the most active voice promoting eco-safe reclamation and recycling of rechargeable batteries and cell phones. Call2Recycle is operated by the non-profit RBRC. Learn more at call2recycle.org or 877.723.1297.