Streamlight® Adds High Lumen Models to Popular Stinger® LED and Strion® LED Families

New Lights Feature Extraordinary Lumen Output

Eagleville, Pa. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, added new High Lumen (HL) models to its popular Stinger® LED and Strion® LED series of lights. The new Stinger® LED HL™, the Stinger DS® LED HL™ and the Strion® LED HL™ use state-of-the-art C4® LED technology to provide law enforcement, tactical, outdoor and other users with extreme brightness, delivering up to 640 lumens.

“Like our other High Lumen products, these powerful new lights are designed to give everyone from officers on the beat to outdoor enthusiasts full awareness of their surrounding environment when operating under darkened conditions,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “With a wide beam pattern similar to a flood light, they are ideal for illuminating an entire vehicle during a traffic stop, lighting a campsite or clearing a room, for example. They also are compact and easy to carry.”

All of the new models provide three microprocessor-controlled variable intensity modes. The Stinger LED HL and the Stinger DS LED HL deliver a blinding 640 lumens on high, 340 lumens on medium and 170 lumens on the low setting. On the high setting, the new lights provide 22,000 candela peak beam intensity and a beam distance of 297 meters, with a run time of 1 hour and 15 minutes; on the low setting, the lights provide four hours of run time.

The Strion LED HL delivers 500 lumens on high, 250 lumens on medium and 125 lumens on low. It offers 10,000 candela peak beam intensity on the high setting over a distance of 200 meters, with a run time of one hour. The light provides 3 hours and 30 minutes of run time on low.

Each light is fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish. The DS model of the Stinger LED includes a second, multi-function, push-button tactical tail switch for full-feature control, independent of the other switch.

The Stinger LED HL and the Stinger DS LED HL are powered by a 3-cell, 3.6 Volt Ni-MH sub-C battery, while the Strion LED HL uses a 3.75 volt, 2000mAh minimum lithium ion battery with an on-board safety control circuit; both batteries are rechargeable up to 1,000 times. All three new lights fit existing model chargers. The Stinger LED HL and Stinger DS LED HL are impact resistance-tested to 1 meter and the Strion LED HL is impact resistance-tested to 2 meters. Each light also is IPX4 rated for water-resistant operation.

Available in black, the Stinger LED HL and the Stinger DS LED HL have MSRPs of $234.60 and $252.20, respectively. The MSRP for the Strion LED HL is $259.23. Each includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, weapon light/laser sighting devices and vehicle solar charging devices for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.