Streamlight® Adds High Lumen Models to TLR® Family of Lights

TLR-1® HL™ and TLR-2® HL™ Offer 630 Lumens

Eagleville, Pa. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, added two new High Lumen (HL) models to its popular TLR® family of gun-mounted lights, the TLR-1® HL™ and TLR-2® HL™. The new models give tactical, outdoor and other users full situational awareness by delivering a blinding 630 lumens of brightness in a wide beam pattern, similar to that of a flood light.

The TLR-1 HL and TLR-2 HL also offer a strobe for field signaling and target disorientation. The TLR-2 HL is equipped with a 640-660 nanometer integrated red aiming laser for long-range targeting.

“These new high lumen lights deliver maximum illumination, making them essential tactical tools that rival Streamlight’s brightest hand-held lights,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “They are designed for a wide variety of maneuvers, such as clearing a dark room or searching alleys or other locations under low-light conditions.”

The lightweight, compact lights each feature the latest in LED technology, including a shock-proof C4® LED and a special optic that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. The new lights also offer 12,000 candela peak beam intensity.

The lights quickly mount to most weapons safely and securely, attaching without the need to put your hands in front of the muzzle. They mount directly to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails and handguns with Glock-style rails, and offer highly accurate sight repeatability when remounting. Both lights come with key kits to fit a broad range of weapons. The strobe feature, which can be disabled, is activated with two or more momentary paddle hits.

Offering 1.25 hours of continuous run time, the lights use two 3-volt, CR123A lithium batteries. The TLR-1 HL weighs 4.18 ounces, and the TLR-2 HL weighs 4.78 ounces; they each measure 3.39 inches.

Both lights are fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum. The TLR-1 HL is IPX7 rated for waterproof operation to 1 meter for 30 minutes, while the TLR-2 HL offers an IPX4 rated design for water-resistant operation.

The TLR-1 HL and the TLR-2 HL have an MSRP of $234.00 and $523.00, respectively, and come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, weapon light/laser sighting devices and vehicle solar charging devices for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.