Streamlight Announces All New LED Twin-Task LED Models

EAGLEVILLE, PA – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance flashlights, today introduced all-LED versions of its popular Twin-Task® line of work lights. Each of the new models features all-LED light sources that provide multiple lighting modes, including a smooth, penetrating beam for distance as well as up to two additional settings for wide area lighting tasks and long run times.

“Our Twin-Task flashlights are some of our most versatile lights, used by law enforcement, automotive, construction and maintenance and repair professionals, as well as do-it-yourselfers and outdoor enthusiasts,” said Ray Sharrah, Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer. “These latest versions of our Twin-Task line feature a choice of power sources that incorporate the latest in LED technology to enhance both their brightness and utility for users.”

Each of the new flashlights – including the Twin-Task® 3AA LED, Twin-Task® 1L LED, Twin-Task® 2L LED, Twin-Task® 2L LED UV, Twin-Task® 3C LED, Twin-Task® 3C LED UV, and Twin-Task® 3AAA LED Laser – features a center C4® LED with a textured reflector to provide an even beam along with a piercing hotspot for distance use. Each light also features up to two additional settings, powered by either three or six ultra-bright white LEDs, designed for area lighting use and extended run time. The UV models also feature up to six ultraviolet LEDs to assist with leak detection and other industrial uses, while the Twin Task 3AAA Laser includes a convenient laser pointer to help professionals more accurately delineate problems.

A push-button head switch toggles between light options on all models.

The Twin-Task 3AA model uses three “AA” batteries, while the Twin-Task 3AAA and 3AAA Laser each use three “AAA” alkaline batteries. The Twin-Task 1L is powered by one CR123A lithium battery, while the Twin-Task 2L and 2L UV each use two lithium batteries. The Twin-Task 3C and 3C UV each use three “C” alkaline batteries.

The C4 LED, Streamlight’s most advanced LED technology, is impervious to shock with a 50,000 hour lifetime. The ultra-bright white LEDs each have a 100,000 hour lifetime.

Each of the new Twin-Task lights is IPX4 rated for water resistant operation. All models are corrosion and water resistant, are O-ring sealed, and are impact resistance tested to one meter. They range in price from $50.00 to $80.00 and come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime warranty.

Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment for professional automotive, fire fighting, law enforcement, military, industrial and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call (800) 523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.