Streamlight® Announces LED Version, Improvements To 2AA Propolymer® Flashlight

New 2AA LED Version and Enhanced Original Xenon Model Give Law Enforcement Professionals Choice of Light Types

EAGLEVILLE, PA—Streamlight®, Inc., a leading manufacturer of portable lighting tools for law enforcement prof1essionals, has introduced a new 2AA LED flashlight and an improved 2AA Xenon bulb model. Both lights are members of the ProPolymer® family of lights.

According to Streamlight Chief Operating Officer Ray Sharrah, the new and improved lights offer both longevity and power. “LEDs are becoming increasingly popular with law officers and investigators due to their long life span, extreme durability and their usefulness for close up work such as crime scene investigations or traffic enforcement,” said Sharrah. For officers who favor incandescent flashlights, the 2AA ProPolymer® which features a super-bright Xenon bi-pin bulb, has been improved with convenient, single-handed operation, he added.

“While previously users were required to press the tailcap for momentary illumination or to rotate the facecap bezel for continuous “on” power, the enhanced 2AA ProPolymer enables them to easily switch between the two modes simply by pressing the tailcap, just like most tactical flashlights,” said Sharrah.

The 2AA ProPolymer LED model features a .5 Watt, 30,000-hour lifetime High Flux LED that provides an output of 25 lumens typical and works with Streamlight’s proprietary deep-dish parabolic reflector to provide a focused beam, while also optimizing peripheral lighting. Offering a continuous runtime of 18 hours, the light uses two included 1.5 volt “AA” alkaline cells. The LED model features the same convenient pushbutton tailswitch as the incandescent model.

The 2AA ProPolymer Xenon offers a continuous runtime of up to four hours at 4,500 Peak beam candlepower (9 lumens typical) and uses two included “AA” alkaline batteries.

Both flashlights measure 6.28 inches, weigh 3.6 ounces and are constructed of virtually indestructible, non-conductive polymer, with a non-slip grip that is co-molded in the casing. Each light features a rubber face cap for impact and shock resistance, an unbreakable polycarbonate lens with scratch resistant coating and is O-ringed sealed for maximum weather resistance.

Available in yellow, the 2AA ProPolymer Xenon retails for $20.95, and the 2AA ProPolymer LED, available in yellow or black, retails for $29.95. Each model includes a convenient wrist lanyard and pocket clip and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment for professional automotive, fire fighting, law enforcement, industrial, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2000 registered company. For additional information please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.