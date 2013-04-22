Streamlight® Introduces Stinger® Classic LED

New Light Replicates Design of Original Stinger®, While Featuring C4® LED

Eagleville, Pa. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the Stinger® Classic LED, a rechargeable flashlight that is similar in size, shape and feel to the original Xenon Stinger®, but that also features an extremely powerful LED.

“The Stinger Classic LED is an update to the standard flashlight used by law enforcement and other professionals the world over,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “It was designed in response to customers who appreciate the compact size and simpler functionality of the original Xenon Stinger model, but who also want the advantages of the latest in LED technology.”

The updated model offers three microprocessor-controlled variable intensity modes and a strobe function. It delivers 390 lumens and 13,200 candela peak beam intensity on the high setting, 210 lumens and 6,500 candela on medium, and 100 lumens and 3,100 candela on low. Run times range from 6 hours and 45 minutes on low to 1 hour and 45 minutes on high.

The Stinger Classic LED features a C4® LED for extreme brightness that is impervious to shock with a 50,000 hour lifetime. The light’s custom optic design provides a smooth beam with optimal peripheral illumination.

The new light is available with either a 3-cell, 3.6 volt Ni-Cd or Ni-MH sub-C battery, both of which are rechargeable up to 1,000 times. Fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the Stinger Classic LED also includes a multi-function, push-button switch, designed for extremely long life.

The new light measures 7.65 inches in length and weighs only 11.1 ounces. It fits all existing Stinger series charger-holders. The available steady charger fully recharges in 10 hours on 100 volt, 120 volt, 230 volt, or 240 volt AC or 12 volt DC. A 2.5 hour fast charger and a PiggyBack® charger that allows for simultaneous charging of both the light and battery also are available.

The Stinger Classic LED is IPX4 rated for water-resistant operation and is impact resistance-tested to up one meter.

Available in black, the new light has an MSRP of $205.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting, weapon light/laser sighting devices and vehicle solar charging devices for professional firefighting, law enforcement, military, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.