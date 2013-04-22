Streamlight® Introduces TLR-2® G with Green Laser

Gun-Mountable Light Offers High Visibility Green Laser for Improved Targeting

Eagleville, Pa. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting equipment and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the TLR-2® G, a lightweight, gun-mounted tactical light featuring a green aiming laser for high visibility, long-range targeting. The new light is designed to add increased versatility to a variety of tactical, hunting and home defense applications.

The TLR-2 G delivers extreme brightness to a broad range of weapons through the latest in C4® LED technology. It features an integrated green laser, which appears brighter to the human eye than other colored lasers, particularly in daylight, to improve users’ ability to focus on targets. The new model also is equipped with a strobe function.

“With its targeted bright light and powerful green laser, the new TLR-2 G is the ideal weapons light for a wide range of first responder and hunting uses,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “The light is easily mounted to most standard rail guns using Streamlight’s one-handed, snap-on-and-tighten interface, which allows it to be attached safely in seconds. It also can be stored on a handgun, so that should the situation arise, you can more readily identify a potential threat before taking any action.”

The TLR-2 G delivers 200 lumens and 6,300 candela peak beam intensity. It features a shock-proof C4 LED, and a textured parabolic reflector that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination to assist with navigation. It includes a 522-542 nm green laser integrated in the light’s reflector.

The light can be deployed in Laser-Only mode to keep the gun on target, in LED-Only mode to provide bright, focused light, or in dual mode, which uses both light sources.



It provides a run time of 1.5 continuous hours to the 10% output level when used in the LED Only mode, 1.25 hours when using the LED and Laser modes simultaneously, and nine hours in the Laser Only mode. A double tap of the light’s momentary paddle activates the strobe, which also can be disabled.

Powered by a single 3 Volt CR123A lithium battery, with a storage life of 10 years, the TLR-2 G weighs 4.58 ounces and measures 3.39 inches in length. The main body is constructed from 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish, and the housing is fabricated from high impact, chemically resistant engineering polymer.

The TLR-2 G mounts directly to handguns with Glock-style rails and to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails. A key kit with five interchangeable keys is included to securely fit the light to a broad array of weapons. The TLR-2 G fits all existing TLR-2® holsters.

The new light features an IXP4-rated design for water-resistant operation, and its impact-resistant construction also has been extensively live-fired tested. The operating temperature range of the green laser is 32 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The TLR-2 G has an MSRP of $550.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, weapon light/laser sighting devices and vehicle solar charging devices for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.