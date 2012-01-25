Streamlight® Launches SL-20L™ and SL-20LP™ Flashlights

New Rechargeable LED Lights Deliver Extreme Brightness, Low Operating Costs

EAGLEVILLE, PA – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting equipment, today introduced the SL-20L™ and SL-20LP™ rechargeable flashlights. The new lights are among the most powerful rechargeable handheld duty lights the company offers for law enforcement professionals and others who require extremely bright light in their work environments.

Both of the new full-sized, professional grade lights use a C4® LED to deliver up to 350 lumens measured system output, and 60,000 candela peak beam intensity for long- range beam distance. The lights also feature a deep-dish parabolic reflector, which optimizes peripheral illumination while providing a tight, focused beam.

“These are incredibly powerful lights for law enforcement and other personnel in the field, offering both the power and durability first responders need while on patrol,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Not only do they provide the latest in LED technology, but they also are fully rechargeable, resulting in among the lowest operating costs of any full-sized flashlight on the market.”

Each of the lights offers three microprocessor-controlled, variable intensity modes, as well as a strobe setting. On the high setting, the lights deliver 350 lumens and two hours of continuous run time. On the medium setting, they provide 160 lumens and four hours of run time, and on low, they offer 10 lumens and 50 hours of run time. The run time for strobe mode is four hours for each. The C4 LED is impervious to shock and has a 50,000 hour lifetime.

The SL-20L and SL-20LP lights weigh 1.7 and 1.3 pounds, and measure 13.1 and 13.2 inches in length, respectively. The SL-20L is constructed from machined aircraft-grade aluminum with a Type II anodized finish. It is available in black. The SL-20LP is made of lightweight, impact-resistant nylon polymer designed with a non-slip rubber comfort grip. This model is available in high-visibility yellow, safety orange or non-glare black.

Both lights are available with either a 5-cell, 6.0 Volt Ni-Cd or Ni-MH sub-C battery that is rechargeable up to 1,000 times. An illuminated switch housing indicates charging status, displaying a steady light for charging and a blinking light when charging is complete.

Both models feature a multi-function, push-button barrel switch, which allows for one-handed operation of the momentary, variable intensity or strobe modes.

The SL-20L and SL-20LP are backed by Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. The SL-20L has a MSRP of $223.00 and the SL-20LP has a MSRP of $181.00 with multiple charging options.

Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment for professional automotive, fire fighting, law enforcement, military, industrial and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call (800) 523-7488 or visit http://www.streamlight.com.