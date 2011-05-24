Streamlight® Renews Support of Organization That Aids Survivors of Fallen Police

Company Provides Sponsorship and Product Support to C.O.P.S. for 12th Year

EAGLEVILLE, PA – Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of lighting tools for the law enforcement market, renewed its sponsorship of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) for the 12th year in a row with a contribution of cash and in-kind product donations. The company’s contribution will help to fund C.O.P.S. observances during National Police Week, May 13-16, in Washington, D.C, an annual event honoring fallen officers and their families, as well as support programs held throughout the year.

“As the lighting tools brand of choice by law enforcement professionals who put their trust in our products in the line of duty, we are steadfast in our commitment to C.O.P.S. for the support they provide survivors of fallen officers,” said Streamlight President Ray Sharrah. “We share a deep commitment to law enforcement, and are proud to support C.O.P.S. programs that help the families of fallen officers re-build their lives.”

In addition to its sponsorship activities during National Police Week observances, Streamlight’s commitment also extends to support of C.O.P.S. Hands-On Programs that take place throughout the year. Among the programs are C.O.P.S. Kids Camp and C.O.P.S. Outward Bound, as well as hands-on programs including the C.O.P.S. Siblings Retreat, Surviving Spouses Getaway, Parents Retreat, Adult Children Retreat, In-Laws Retreat, Fiancées and Significant Others Retreat and the Affected Co-Workers Retreat. Streamlight is proud to be the lead sponsor of the Affected Co-Workers and Siblings Retreats.

Streamlight also is a lead sponsor of the Annual C.O.P.S. Walk, which brings together survivors, friends and members of the law enforcement community who are willing to take on the challenge of walking 25 miles in two days to support C.O.P.S. and its mission. Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of $1,000 in pledges of financial support.

Sharrah said that the company continues to offer the Blue Nano Light® , a special flashlight to commemorate C.O.P.S. and fallen police. The tiny aluminum keychain light boasts a super bright white LED and a double-sided FOB that features the C.O.P.S. logo on one side and the Streamlight logo on the other side. Streamlight earmarks $1 from the sale of each light to C.O.P.S.

For more information about C.O.P.S., and the programs it offers, visit www.nationalcops.org.

Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-performance lighting equipment for professional fire fighting, law enforcement, military, industrial, automotive and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call Streamlight at 1-800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.