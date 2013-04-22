Streamlight® Upgrades LED Models of Stinger® and Strion® Families

Enhanced Lights Feature Significant Lumen Upgrades

Eagleville, Pa. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, announced that it has significantly upgraded the lumen light output of the LED models of its Stinger® and Strion® flashlights. The new Stinger models now feature up to 350 lumens, while the new Strion models now offer up to 275 lumens.

The enhanced rechargeable lights include the company’s “traditional” Stinger and Strion LED products: the Stinger® LED; the Stinger DS® LED; and the Strion® LED. The “High Performance” (HP) models of these lights also have been upgraded, including the Stinger® LED HP; the Stinger DS® LED HP; and the Strion® LED HP.

“The enhanced traditional LED lights provide a strong balance between lumens and candela, while offering long run times and a good overall value,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “They are designed for the broadest range of lighting needs, such as day-to-day, general contracting or patrol use. The new enhanced HP products provide significantly greater candela for downrange applications, such as search and rescue operations or checking utility lines from the ground.”

All of the new models continue to offer three microprocessor-controlled variable intensity modes and a strobe function. The Stinger LED HP, the Stinger DS LED HP, the Stinger LED and the Stinger DS LED now offer 350 lumens on high, 175 lumens on medium and 85 lumens on the low setting. The upgraded Stinger products also provide improved intensity and beam distance. On the high setting, they provide a range of 24,000 to 56,000 candela peak beam intensity and a range of 310 to 473 meters.

The Strion LED now offers 260 on high, 130 lumens on medium and 65 lumens on low. The Strion LED HP now offer 275 lumens on high, 138 lumens on medium and 70 lumens on the low setting. It delivers 40,000 candela on high.

The run times for all the products remains unchanged, ranging from two hours on high to 7 hours and 30 minutes on low, and a strobe runtime of 5.5 hours.

Each of the enhanced products features a C4® LED that is impervious to shock with a 50,000 hour lifetime, and is fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish. The DS models include a second, multi-function, push-button tactical tail switch for full-feature control, independent of the other switch.

All the lights are powered by 3-cell, 3.6 volt nickel-cadmium sub-C batteries, which are rechargeable up to 1,000 times. The enhanced products fit existing Stinger and Strion chargers, and are IPX4 rated for water resistant operation. The Stinger LED and Stinger DS LED are impact resistance-tested to one meter; the Strion LED and Strion LED HP are impact resistance-tested to two meters; and the Stinger LED HP and Stinger DS LED HP are impact resistance-tested to three meters.

Available in black, the new products have MSRPs ranging from $186.00 to

$231.00. Each includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting, weapon light/laser sighting devices and vehicle solar charging devices for professional firefighting, law enforcement, military, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.