THOR Sirius 9 Watt LED Rechargeable Hand Held Spotlight by Cyclops
Cyclops supplies the world with brilliant developments, designed with the outdoor enthusiast in mind. Each product goes through extreme, real-life testing before making it available to you. The end result – a high-tech, engineered device that brings you optimal performance.
The newest addition to the Cyclops line is the THOR Sirius 9 Watt LED Rechargeable Hand Held Spotlight. The Sirius features:
- 3-3 Watt Luxeon high power LED’s for long range
- 6-standard Nichia LED’s for immediate area use
- Three hour burn time on single charge
- Both home and car charger included
- Ergonomically designed rubberized grip with trigger pulse switch
- Always on lock switch
- Detachable red lens included
For more information please contact: GSM, LLC, 3385 Roy Orr Blvd, Grand Prairie, TX 75050, 877-269-8490. Visit us online at www.cyclopssolutions.com.