THOR Sirius 9 Watt LED Rechargeable Hand Held Spotlight by Cyclops

Cyclops supplies the world with brilliant developments, designed with the outdoor enthusiast in mind. Each product goes through extreme, real-life testing before making it available to you. The end result – a high-tech, engineered device that brings you optimal performance.

The newest addition to the Cyclops line is the THOR Sirius 9 Watt LED Rechargeable Hand Held Spotlight. The Sirius features:

3-3 Watt Luxeon high power LED’s for long range

6-standard Nichia LED’s for immediate area use

Three hour burn time on single charge

Both home and car charger included

Ergonomically designed rubberized grip with trigger pulse switch

Always on lock switch

Detachable red lens included

For more information please contact: GSM, LLC, 3385 Roy Orr Blvd, Grand Prairie, TX 75050, 877-269-8490. Visit us online at www.cyclopssolutions.com.