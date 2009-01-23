Xenonics to Move Into New, Custom-Designed Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XENONICS HOLDINGS, INC. (AMEX:XNN) announced today that it will move its operations into a new, 14,000 square foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California on January 28, 2009 to support the Company’s growth.

“Larger and more efficient than our current facility, our new building was custom-built to meet our requirements, yet will result in no material increase in our lease expenses. Even in today’s difficult economic environment, we expect Xenonics’ rapid growth to continue. Our new facility positions us to properly support our NightHunter and SuperVision products,” said Chuck Hunter, CEO. He noted that the Company’s NightHunter 3 systems will continue to be manufactured under contract with PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in Covina, California.

Effective on January 28, 2009, Xenonics’ new address will be 3186 Lionshead Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92010 and its new phone number will be (760) 477-8900.

About Xenonics

